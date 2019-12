It’s the end of a decade or the start of a whole new exciting one! The world has geared up to welcome New Year 2020 in style. There are some of the countries such as New Zealand, Sydney- Australia who have entered 2020 with a bang. New Zealand’s Auckland was the first major city in the world to enter the New Year 2020. The Sky Tower is lit up. The annual fireworks were displayed from the Sky Tower and at the same time.

Crowds watched a spectacular display of fireworks from the city’s Sky Tower. More than half a ton of pyrotechnics was fired from the 1,076ft landmark at midnight. The New Zealand police officials kept additional staff in areas such as Northland, Auckland, Mt Maunganui and many more cities in the country. According to the reports, New Year celebrations were in full swing down at Federal St in Auckland’s CBD as the fireworks were displayed from the Sky Tower. People also gathered at Silo Park, Bastion Pt, and Mt Eden while on the North Shore, Bayswater Marina, Devonport’s Mt Victoria and Queens Parade that offers good vantage points.’

Watch the videos here: