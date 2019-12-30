Tokyo: A shrine in western Japan is displaying a giant sculpture of a mouse, the zodiac animal for the year 2020.

On Sunday, members of a volunteer group and local children put the three-meter-tall mouse at the entrance of Tatsumizu Shrine in the town of Misato in Mie Prefecture.

The group makes a giant zodiac sign every year to pray for people’s happiness and an abundant harvest.

It took about one month to create the polystyrene sculpture. The golden mouse is holding a torch as the members hope that many Japanese athletes will win gold medals at next year’s Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The group’s leader, Kimio Masui, wished everyone a prosperous New Year. He added that he hopes the Tokyo Games will revitalize Japan.

The jumbo zodiac sign will be on display at the shrine until the end of February.