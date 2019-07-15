American singer, songwriter, and actor Joe Jonas married his long-time partner and actor Sophie Turner, star of Game of Thrones on May 1 in a quick ceremony in Las Vegas and then got hitched in a more lavish ceremony in France with their friends and family in attendance. The newly-weds are currently on their honeymoon in the sunny beaches of the Maldives and here is a look at some photos from their trip. Joe posted a series of pictures of him and wife enjoying the vacation, where according to his post he “found happiness.”

In one of the videos, Joe Jonas is seen sliding down into the clear waters of the island whereas his wife Sophie can be spotted rejoicing in a beautiful pink swimsuit while flaunting her pear-shaped diamond wedding ring. While sharing the post, Sophie Turner writes, “Paradise ☀️🌊✨ such a magical place #discoversoneva.”

They couldn’t have chosen a better location for their honeymoon, we think. With stunning stretches of white sand, a diverse underwater environment teeming with life, and luxurious resorts, the Maldives is pretty much a quintessential honeymoon destination.

Take a look at the pictures and videos below:

View this post on Instagram Paradise ☀️🌊✨ such a magical place #discoversoneva A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Jul 14, 2019 at 5:07am PDT

View this post on Instagram I found happiness. 🏝😎♥️#discoversoneva A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Jul 14, 2019 at 5:15am PDT

Not just Sophia Turner’s stunning wedding band was the centre of attraction in the wedding pictures, but her wedding dress also took our eyes off. While the actor wore a chic white jumpsuit to her and Jonas’ first wedding in Las Vegas, for the second ceremony she went for a more traditional look.

The actor looked absolutely breathtaking in her wedding dress, which looked nothing less than a dream, courtesy Louis Vuitton. The stunning gown, which featured an optical white leather satin belt, included over 14 meters of embroidered tulle using floral patterned thread. And interestingly, it took 75 hours of digital design to create the pattern of over 650,000 stitches. Each panel in the dress was embroidered with 50,400 crystal eclats and 50,400 white beads. More than 10 embroiderers worked for a total of 1,050 hours on the wedding gown.