Newly married Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are currently pre-honeymooning in Thailand. The couple has been sharing their lovey-dovey pictures on Instagram. Recently, Charu shared some of the pictures where the duo can be seen posing with a sedated Tiger. In the photos, they can be seen almost leaning on the tiger and posing for a click. In the other photo, Charu can be seen posing while wrapped around the tiger’s leg. The pictures have created a storm on social media with netizens slamming the couple for promoting to pose with sedated wild animals.

One user wrote, “Celebrities promoting this. Hope they would research on the cruelty netted every single day on these tigers kept in captivity.”

However, after all the controversial comments, she decided to turn off her comments section to avoid further slamming.

Take a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram Us ❤️ #rajakibittu #love 💋❤️ A post shared by Charu Asopa Sen (@asopacharu) on Jun 29, 2019 at 1:17am PDT

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Charu Asopa Sen (@asopacharu) on Jun 27, 2019 at 8:36am PDT



Recently, in a live video, Rajeev revealed that they will be going for their honeymoon in mid-July following the work commitments.

Charu and Rajeev tied the knot on June 16 in Goa in the presence of close friends and family. It was a grand three-day affair with the couple tieing the knot in Bengali-Hindu wedding ceremonies.

Sushmita was present at the wedding with her daughters Renee-Alisah and boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The entire family looked stunning while posing for the photos. Rajeev and Charu appeared head over heels in love with each other. Sushmita shares a beautiful bond with her brother. She lovingly calls him Raja bhaiya. A post recently shared by Rajeev revealed that Sushmita even sent him a hand-written note wishing him and his wife the best for the future.