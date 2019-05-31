Suriya Sivakumar, Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet Singh’s political thriller NGK (Nandha Gopalan Kumaran) hit the screens today. Directed by ace filmmaker K. Selvaraghavan, the Tamil film NGK revolves around the life of Nandha Gopalan Kumaran, a commoner who decides to take a political plunge.

Netizens have watched the morning show in Chennai and the reviews from the audience are already out. Both critics and the audience have found the first half of the film to be brilliant but Selvaraghavan seems to have disappointed fans post interval.

Take a look at the reactions of NGK:

Ngk Pic 1 : 1st half – 👌

Pic 2 : 2nd half – worst #NGKFromToday pic.twitter.com/jdWuNRNI9S — Gowtham (@MGR_VJ) May 31, 2019

Disheartening to break the Master’s film into 2. 1st half: The best of @selvaraghavan brings out the best of @Suriya_offl. Phenomenal. 2nd half: Suriya continues to be #NGK but Selva’s incompleteness reflects the difference of opinions behind the film’s delay. — Rajarajan VS (@rajaiif) May 31, 2019

#NGK – Atleast 50 murders in the movie, and this is U certified. Censor board is a joke. — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) May 31, 2019

#NGK – My rating 3/5.. One of @Suriya_offl‘s career best performances is the biggest selling point of the film. @thisisysr does his part too in this raw political drama.. Director – Writer @selvaraghavan‘s work flourishes in parts! — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) May 31, 2019

Take a look at the positive reviews:

#Suriya was lit🔥 on screen in #NGK.

He carried the movie on his shoulders. His performance was excellent. His angry expression and crying portions were perfect. #Selvaraghavan extraction of work is Tharam!#NGKFire #NGKFromToday #NGKReview — Review Ram (@MovieReviewRam) May 31, 2019

#NGKfromtoday#FDFS

10 Minutes Dialouge & Entry Also Vera Level-uh..

We Can See Full & Fully Diffrent @suriya_offl In #NGK@thisisysr Bgm Swag..

This Year Another Blockbuster. — NGK Rish (@Raamcharan_) May 31, 2019

Watch public review video of NGK:

The movie, on the other hand, has done a record pre-release business in many areas in 3 languages.