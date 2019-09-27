Television diva Nia Sharma who made her debut with the hit show, Ek Hazaaro Mein Meri Behna Hai in 2011, is ruling the industry with her awesome acting skills and sizzling pictures. While Nia’s acting prowess is known to one and all, the dusky actor is popular for her experimental and sensual fashion sense. She has always treated her fans with hot pictures and dance videos. Nut this time, the second position on the Sexiest Asian Woman has something different to flaunt.

Nia Sharma’s main focus is on a healthy lifestyle to stay fit. The gorgeous actor has come a long way and is now looking healthier than ever. Nia did the hippy hippy shake as he showed off her hula-hooping skills.

While there’s so much to appreciate about Nia, today she’s left us spellbound by her fitness quotient.

Watch Nia Sharma’s videos of doing Hula-Hoop like a pro:

Video credit: Nia Sharma

Nia is an active and enthusiastic individual who’s totally into jogging and is very cautious about what she eats.

A few days ago, Nia took to Instagram to share the series of pictures from her birthday bash and we are impressed by her all-black look. In the photos, she can be seen dressed in a black dress with a plunging neckline. She teamed up her birthday look with a waist chain, black boots and golden neckpieces. With shimmery makeup and smokey eyes, she looks gorgeous, as always. She can also be seen cutting the cake and dancing her heart out at her bash.

On the work front, Nia is currently being featured on web-series Jamai 2.0, that is scheduled to hit Zee 5, online streaming site, on September 12. Jamai 2.0 is the sequel of the 2014 show Jamai Raja, which had a successful run of three years. The story revolves around a hotelier (Ravi) who tries to repair the relationship between his wife Roshni (Nia) and his mother-in-law, Durga Devi (Achint Kaur).