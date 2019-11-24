Trolls have their own world. They utilise their existence to look down upon someone and write filth about the person on social media without revealing their actual identities. While some prefer to ignore these trolls by not giving them attention, some think that it’s important to show them their place by telling them that their intentions don’t matter. Actor Nia Sharma belongs to the second category of people.

In her latest tweet, she schooled a troll who tried to make her feel bad about her appearance and told her that she thrives on her PR team. A Twitter user called Nia an overrated actor and used the word ‘ugly’ to describe her. Nia, who’s regarded as one of the sexiest looking Asian women, didn’t shy away from giving this person peace of mind. She shared the tweet directed to her and humbly replied that she doesn’t have any PR team and she’s all-natural. The tweet addressed to Nia read, “One of the most overrated and ugliest so-called celebrity on Earth is #NiaSharma but full marks to her PR for making her so into news for no reason. In Mumbai Bhelpuri walas earns more than her.” (sic) Nia replied to this by writing, “I have No PR team to this day babe! 🙋‍♀️😊 i’m a natural I guess.” (sic)

I have No PR team to this day babe! 🙋‍♀️😊 i’m a natural I guess. https://t.co/kJ7DcXTB9O — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) November 22, 2019

Soon after Nia shared the post, her fans and friends came out in support of her and called out the person who made the tweet against her. Bigg Boss fame Bandgi Kalra slammed the Twitter user that goes by the name @madhurgupta121. She wrote, “Maybe you met a wrong bhelpuri wala that’s why !! You can’t even imagine how much hardwork it takes to be an actor and to reach a level she has reached ! @Theniasharma ❤️” (sic)

Maybe you met a wrong bhelpuri wala that’s why !! You can’t even imagine how much hardwork it takes to be an actor and to reach a level she has reached ! @Theniasharma ❤️ — Bandgi Kalra (@BandgiK) November 22, 2019

Nia is not the first telly star who has been subjected to an absolutely unnecessary attack by a troll on Twitter. Divyanka Tripathi, Hina Khan, Mansi Srivastava, Sara Khan, Ashka Goradia, Mouni Roy, Shilpa Shinde, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Surbhi Chandna, Aneri Vajani, Jennifer Winget, Krystle D’Souza and Karishma Tanna among many other actors face such trolling time and again.

Meanwhile, Nia will soon be seen in the fourth part of the popular supernatural series Naagin on Colors TV. She is joined by Jasmine Bhasin in the show.