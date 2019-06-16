Dusky beauty of Television, Nia Sharma works hard to get her work absolutely correct. In the latest video shared by the Twisted actor, she can be seen practicing dance along with her trainer and trying hard enough to match up the steps to get it correct. In the video, she can be seen dancing to Sunny Leone’s popular song ‘Laila’ and she definitely rocks her dance steps. Dressed in a black crop top and lowers, she flaunts her midriff abs. She teamed her look with no make-up and a ponytail.

She captioned the video, “A Professional and An Amateur !! Nowhere close to getting there.! learn it, clean it , polish it and die..(sic)”

Watch the video here:

Earlier, she has shared her boomerang video where she can be seen spinning the ball on her fingertips like a pro in a beach-clad location. It is not only the video but what grabbed our attention is the caption that reads, “Handling situations like…! (sic)” The caption will make you related to your day-to-day situations and it will definitely give you a laugh. Dressed in a yellow crop top, she teamed up her look with white shorts and a cap. Her sun-kissed video and contagious smile will motivate you to hit the beach location instantly.

View this post on Instagram Handling situations like…! A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Jun 14, 2019 at 4:52am PDT



Lately, she also took to Instagram stories to announce the last day of shoot of her show Ishq Mein Marjawan. The show is going off air after a good long run of almost two years. The revenge drama had a lot of twists and turns that kept the audiences glues to the soap opera. Along with the brilliant storyline, Arjun Bijlani and Nia’s on-screen chemistry was also applauded by the audience. In the picture, the stars took a selfie together twinning in black and smiling on the sets of the show. The text on the photo reads, “Last day is it (sic)”



Meanwhile, Nia Sharma rose to fame with Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted and Twisted 2.