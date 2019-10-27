Actor Nia Sharma dolled up in a silver mirror-work lehenga for Diwali festivities at T-Series’ office. The actor was joined by the likes of many other prominent faces from the world of showbiz like Guru Randhawa, Kartik Aaryan, Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sunny Leone and Rajkummar Rao among others. Nia amped up the hotness quotient at the party with her bustier blouse and a voluminous tulle lehenga. Picking up on the silver accents, the actor styled her lehenga with a lot of silver jewellery.

Nia chose an outfit from Kalki Fashion to rock at the event. A maang-tika and a pair of statement earrings accompanied her look, along with silver eye-makeup, big rings and a belly ring. On papers, this was a look that could have easily looked off considering there were too many elements competing to shine in the look and everything seemed statement. However, Nia balanced her over-the-top look with her sex appeal and looked absolutely hot. Check out some of Nia’s pictures from T-Series’ Diwali party here:

This year’s Diwali seems special for Nia considering she has just bagged one of the most popular Hindi TV shows – Naagin 4. Producer Ekta Kapoor recently announced Nia as the new Naagin of the television. The actor, too, thanked the producer on social media and expressed her excitement to be a part of the show that was earlier spearheaded by Mouni Roy and Surbhi Jyoti.

Nia is already one of the most popular female faces on television. She has, in fact, been declared as the sexiest Asian woman and her fan following on social media is in millions. With so much love from the audience and such stunning swag, Nia is all set to go places!