The weekend is here and the sun is right above her head making the day hotter for all of us but it doesn’t stop the Twisted actor Nia Sharma from going out as she likes to ‘Take the sun’ and ‘Doesn’t mind the tan’. Sharing her weekend pictures on Instagram, Nia can be seen donning a basic white crop top teamed up with beige pants and matching boots. The sun-kissed pictures flaunt her nude makeup and her soft curls. She can also be seen walking like a boss flaunting her sexy mid-riff abs. Her look is from her upcoming web series Jamai Raja 2 and she will definitely set the small screen ablaze with her new look for the show.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Take the Sun Don’t mind the tan! @cashmakeupartistry @sankpalsavita #jamairaja2 looks! @zee5premium. (sic)”

Take a look at the pictures here:



For those who don’t know, Jamai Raja is coming back with a sequel but this time it is not on television but on the Zee 5 online streaming website. The original show had a successful run of three years and it revolved around a hotelier (Ravi) who tries to repair the relationship between his wife Roshni (Nia) and his mother-in-law, Durga Devi (Achint Kaur).

A few days back, Nia also took to Instagram to share the pictures from the first day of the shoot. n the photo, they can be seen posing together and having all smiles. While Nia looks gorgeous in black crop top and shorts, Ravi Dazzle up in all casual wear. The show is helmed by Yardi under the new production house named Viniyard Films. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Day 1 … Here we gooooo again!!!! @ravidubey2312 #jamairaja2.0 #@zee5premium @ashviniyardi #sidni #web @cashmakeupartistry. (sic)”



As per the latest reports, Nia will also be sharing the screen with her ex-boyfriend Varun Jain and the show also features Sudhanshu Pandey.