Television actor Nia Sharma is all geared up for the Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 4. After setting the internet on fire with her hot and bold look, Nia is now flaunting her Naagin 4 avatar in a simple blue kurti teamed up with a pair of silver earrings, bangles, minimal makeup, and bindi. On the show, she is playing the role of Brinda and has begun the shooting of the daily soap.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Day1 as ‘Brinda’ #naagin4 @colorstv. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram Day1 as ‘Brinda’ #naagin4🐍 @colorstv 💯🙌🤟 A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Dec 1, 2019 at 9:56pm PST



Earlier, Ekta Kapoor released the promo of the show. The promo shared by Ekta Kapoor on her social media handles shows a dramatic baseline of the story. It features Nia Sharma and Jasmine Bhasin in the lead, the promo shows Udaan fame Vijayendra Kumeria as the male lead.



The first season of the show premiered in the year 2015 with Mouni Roy in the lead. It ran for seven months and also featured Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan and Sudha Chandran in other important roles. After the success of the first season, the team came out with the second season in October 2016 with Mouni Roy spearheading the show once again. She was joined by Karanvir Bohra and Kinshuk Mahajan along with Sudha and Adaa reprising their old characters. The third season premiered in June 2018 and its last episode was aired on May 26, 2019. Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani took over as the leads while Pearl V Puri, Rakshanda Khan and Rajat Tokas were seen in other important roles.

The new season is now expected to go on air from December 7 this year. However, nothing is confirmed yet.