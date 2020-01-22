Actor Nia Sharma, who is known for her bold avatar, never shies away to flaunt her perfectly toned body in stylish outfits and her bikini looks. Taking to Instagram today, she has uploaded her couple of photos in a one-shoulder hot red bikini teamed up with dark red lipstick, perfect makeup and a neckpiece. Flaunting her curvaceous body, she looks hot in the bikini as she chills on the lounger.

Making fans go aflutter on her drool-worthy pictures, her pictures are going viral on social media and have fetched thousands of comments. Netizens call her ‘stunning’ and we totally agree with them.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Red be ‘RAD’” (sic)

Take a look at her photos here:

View this post on Instagram Red be ‘RAD’ … A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Jan 22, 2020 at 12:44am PST



Earlier, she has uploaded her photos in a white tank top teamed up with matching shorts and a red jacket. With subtle makeup, kohl in eyes and a dash of red lipstick, she looked hot in the mirror pictures. Sharing the post, she gave a quirky caption and wrote, “Is it just me or it actually is sweater weather in Mumbai ?” (sic)



She also took the internet by storm with her bold pictures in a backless all-black jumpsuit teamed up with black boots. With subtle makeup, a dash of nude lipstick and hair styled in soft curls, she is raising the temperatures on social media. Flaunting her sexy back, she has definitely put the fashion police on alert. Sharing the slew of photos, she wrote, “You have my Back!” (sic)

View this post on Instagram You have my Back! A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Jan 18, 2020 at 5:43am PST



Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently being featured on Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4 along with Jasmin Bhasin. She was last seen in Zee5 web series Jamai 2.0. She rose to fame with Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted and Twisted 2.