Television actor Nia Sharma is gearing up for the Zee Rishtey Awards that will be taking place in Mumbai. For the award night, she is shooting for a promotional sequence and has shared a glimpse of it with her fans. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her video showcasing her dance moves on the cruise along with other background dancers. Clad in a sexy red shimmery dress, she flaunts her hot dance moves and we can’t stop gushing over her.

In the video, she grooves to Tony Kakkar’s song ‘Coca Cola Tu’.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Just the fun you need sometimes!! Perfect dayyyyy!! @zeetv #zra2019 🥳 @harshalds outfit @tonykakkar only getting to groove to your songs. (sic)”

Earlier, she has also shared her pictures from the cruise and looked red hot in a sexy ensemble teamed up with perfect makeup, kohl in eyes and a dash of bold red lip shade. She captioned it, “ho be Bad with so much Red! #ZRA2019 @zeetv. (sic)”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently being featured on Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4. She was last seen in Zee5 web series Jamai 2.0. She rose to fame with Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted and Twisted 2.

Talking about the Naagin series, Even though there are many supernatural TV shows running on the small screen, the popularity of the Naagin-series is unprecedented. Mouni Roy was the lead actor in the initial two series, followed by Surbhi Jyoti who played the role of Bela and Anita Hassanandani who was seen as Vishaka (Bela’s sister) in Naagin 3.