Television hot actor Nia Sharma, who is an avid user of social media, recently shared a dance video where she flaunted her sexy twerks on Shape of You-Bhangra version with a close friend. Nia can be seen donning a white ensemble dress with a high pony. Nia Sharma, who has always through her acting and glamour, won everyone’s hearts along with friends Reyhnaa Pandit and Shagun.

Not just this, Nia has even made her place in the list of Asia’s sexiest woman. She was voted as the Second Sexiest Asian Woman, leaving behind famous B-town stars like Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Nia, who turned a year older recently, celebrated her birthday with a grand bash. It seems as the video shared was from her previous birthday bash.

Watch the video:

Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share the array of pictures from her birthday bash and we are impressed by her all-black look. In the photos, she can be seen dressed in a black dress with a plunging neckline. She teamed up her birthday look with a waist chain, black boots and golden neckpieces. With shimmery makeup and smokey eyes, she looks gorgeous, as always. She can also be seen cutting the cake and dancing her heart out at her bash.

The Ishq Mein Marjawan actor came into the limelight with Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and later in Jamai Raja. She has grabbed eyeballs not only for her acting skills but also for her sartorial choices. From donning bold dresses with a twist to sporting a silver lip colour, Nia never shies away from experimenting with her looks.