Hot TV star Nia Sharma recently got trolled by her Instagram followers and fans for showcasing her savaging black lips as she wore it for a party. Nia took her Instagram account to post a series of photos of her wearing an ‘Ironic and Bold’ black lipshade. Her fans always praise her for new experiments, but this time, netizens found a brand new reason to troll the Jamai 2.0 actor after she looked weird in this lip colour.

It looks like, Nia is a true Rihanna fan. While sharing the pics, she wrote, “Lip color= Really Black! #matteblack #rihannalove”. Soon after her post, her fans and internet trollers gave their reactions to the bold choice of colour. One of them literally compared it to poop and another one with mud. “

Lipstick lagai hai ya kitchad mala hai lips pe” an Instagrammer commented.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram Lip color= Really Black! #matteblack #rihannalove A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Nov 7, 2019 at 5:41pm PST

A few days ago, Nia Sharma shared her vacation pictures at a beach location and flaunted her sexy bikini body on Instagram. Donning a sexy red bikini teamed up with a long net white shrug, she looked ultra hot as she strikes a pose near the beach.

View this post on Instagram Next vacay seems unlikely.. so trip on old ones..🤟💥 #bluesky A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Nov 6, 2019 at 10:43pm PST



Recently, her first look from the Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 4 was leaked online. In the photo, she can be seen donning beige-coloured lehenga teamed up with huge mang tikka, a a pair of earrings and a nose ring. The promo of Naagin 4 hints at the two Naagins in the story. Now that Nia’s name is out, the audience is awaiting the announcement of the second face. Season 4 of the show is expected to go on air by the end of November or early December. However, nothing official regarding its premiere date is announced yet.