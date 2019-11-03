TV actor Nia Sharma, who is famous for her amazing body, recently took to her page and shared a sexy pic with her fans. In the snap, the bombshell could be seen rocking a neon green shirt with a neon lower set that allowed her to show off her enviable hotness. The third-ranked sexiest Asian women is the perfect blend of sugar spice and everything nice. Whatever she wears, be it traditional wear or a bikini, she rocks in any attire.

Earlier today, Nia Sharma took to Instagram to share her picture in a neon green dress and it looked like she is all set for Sunday brunch. She opted for minimal makeup, comprised of some nude shades, she is definitely giving us major fashion goals. Known for her quirky post, she wrote in the caption, “Ni-on!!”.

The Jamai 2.0 actor completed the look with a classic golden watch.

Here’s the look of Nia Sharma:

View this post on Instagram Ni-on!! A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Nov 3, 2019 at 1:23am PDT

On Diwali, Nia donned a sexy white shimmery lehenga and flaunted her killer dance moves on the popular track ‘Suit Suit Karda’ and ‘Gili Gili Akka Yeh Jawaani’. She took the dance floor by a storm as she grooved with Punjabi singers Guru Randhawa and Mika Singh.

On the professional front, Nia Sharma began her television career on the serial Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha as Anu. Then made her next move with the serial Behnein as Nisha Mehta. In 2011, Nia played female Lead role Maanvi in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, a layered character with a range of emotions from drama to comedy to emotional shades, suffering from cancer. She also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 titled pain in Spain.