Television actor Nia Sharma, who is known for her dusky beauty and bold avatar, is making heads turn with her latest airport look. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures as she walks inside the air bridge. In another picture, she can be seen relaxing in the lounge as she waits for her flight announcement. Donning a beautiful white flurry dress, she teamed up her look with minimal makeup, brown shoes and a red handbag. With just a necklace, she has definitely impressed the fashion police.

“Clap your hands if your flight is taking off and on time”, she captioned the post.

Earlier, she uploaded her pictures flaunting her perfectly toned back and curves in a backless white sheer lehenga. She completed her look with bold makeup, kohl in eyes, red lipstick and hair tied in a neat bun with flowers wrapped around it. She can also be seen enjoying the scenic beauty of mountains, cold wind and clouds. She captioned the pictures, “When words of the song ‘ye haseennnn waadiyan, ye khula aasmaan come alive and become true!! Of mountains and clouds, cold wind and flowers! @cashmakeupartistry thank you for placing those roses in my hair stand #auli #heavenonearth. (sic)”



A few days back, she has shared her pictures in a white sweater and shorts as she enjoys the scenic beauty of Uttarakhand. Bold red lipstick and sexy pose will definitely make your heart race faster. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Hey world! Seeing the miracles of life at the moment. (sic)”

Meanwhile, her show Ishq Mein Marjawan has gone off air. She rose to popularity with Vikram Bhatt’s original web series Twisted and Twisted 2.