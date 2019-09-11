Television hotshot Nia Sharma has recently been making quite a few headlines for her fashion sense. The actor who was recently promoting her show Jamai 2.0, was seen celebrating her birthday week with the team of Jamai 2.0. In the video shared by the actor, we can see her fans, media and the team shouting and hooting for her. Also, there is something which we can’t take our eyes off is Nia Sharma’s red hot dress. The off-shoulder crop top with ruffled skirt is so breathtaking which every girl dreams.

For a recent promotional appearance for her show, Nia Sharma literally painted the town red with envy. Keeping her jewellery minimal, her glossy hair tied in a bun and lips coloured red, Nia looked attractive in these pictures. While sharing pictures, Nia writes, “Let’s paint the town red today! @cashmakeupartistry ❤️💯 #jamai2.0 is streaming now!! @zee5premium”.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi actor Nia Sharma has an exceptional fashion sense and the diva is not at all shy in exhibiting this bold and hot personal style. The stone detailing on the neckpiece with cross pendant adds a dash of elegance to the sultriness.

Take a look at Nia Sharma’s hot looks in red:

Nia’s hair was styled in a messy bun by Cash Makeup Artistry.

Yesterday, Nia and Ravi visited Lal Baugcha Raja to seek Bappa’s blessings. The two looked happy as they posed for the camera. Nia donned a traditional yellow suit and paired her outfit with dazzling earrings. Ravi chose to go casual and looked at ease in his relaxed tee and denim.

Jamai 2.0 is a web series about Siddharth (Ravi Dubey) seeking revenge from Roshini’s (Nia Sharma) mother Durga Devi (DD) (Achint Kaur) who owns a chain of night clubs in the city. Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma made for a popular onscreen couple in Jamai 2. Their chemistry in television drama Jamai Raja had the Indian television audience hooked to their screens.