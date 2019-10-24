Actor Nia Sharma, who is soon going to be seen as Naagin on Colors TV show, has done a new photoshoot. Nia’s stunning photos from her photoshoot in Rajasthan are currently going viral on Instagram. The actor looks as sexy as ever in the photos that she has posted on her Instagram timeline. Nia looks like a vision in a pair of bright coloured separates and some junk jewellery.

The actor has shared a set of three photos on Instagram and Nia is seen wearing a yellow and green coloured voluminous skirt with a sexy blouse and a lot of silver jewellery including a belt, a maangtika and a chunky bracelet. The actor has gone for loud makeup to add more impression to her look. Nia has got heavily kohled eyes and a lot of bronzer as part of her makeup. The overall fusion look is further enhanced by the addition of a pair of black boots. Check out Nia’s post here:

Nia is known for her stunning sartorial choices. The actor never fails to impress with her fashion picks everytime she steps out of her house. She is also one of those rare telly faces who always experiments with her styling. From risky detailing in a dress to sparkly makeup and the most unusual fabric -Nia wears everything with elan.

The actor has now taken a fly in her acting career. She has bagged the most popular supernatural show on Hindi television – Naagin 4. The fourth edition of the franchise will see her spearheading the cast as the shape-shifting snake. Producer Ekta Kapoor made the same announcement and Nia extended good wishes and thanks to Ekta for proving her the opportunity.