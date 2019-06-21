Television industry’s hottest and most fashionable beauty Nia Sharma is making the heads turn with her hot and sexy sun-kissed pictures. The dusky diva recently shared a hot picture in a white hoodie and red lips. We can’t take our eyes off her as she poses seductively for the camera. While sharing the pictures, she writes, “Blasting Loco Contigo 🎶”.

Known for her bold looks and style statement, she has once again turned the Instagram heat on and we can definitely take the cue for summer trends from her. In the latest pictures, The Twisted fame completed her look with open hair, nude makeup with a lot of highlighter.

Television stars like Karan Kundra, Nakul Mehta, Shagun commented on her pic and praised Nia Sharma.

Take a look at the picture below:

View this post on Instagram Blasting ‘Loco Contigo’ 🎶 A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Jun 20, 2019 at 5:41am PDT

Earlier, Nia Sharma shared a dance video with her trainer. In the video, she can be seen grooving to Sunny Leone’s ‘Laila’song from the movie Raees. She captioned, “A Professional and An Amateur !! Nowhere close to getting there.!😊 learn it, clean it , polish it and die.. 🥴”.