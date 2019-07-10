Popularly known as Aarohi Kashyap in Ishq Mein Marjawan, actor Nia Sharma is making heads turn with her sensuous looks in a white t-shirt and bold red hot lips. Her pictures in different poses are to die for. Nia Sharma rose to fame with Vikram Bhatt’s Twisted. She loves to experiment with her fashion statements. The bold looks have once again turned the Instagram heat on and we can definitely take the cue for summer trends from her.

Recently, Nia updated her Instagram with drool-worthy looks and we can’t take our eyes off her. She completes her look with a big pair of sunglasses. She kept her hair in a unique way- it’s a double bun hairstyle. She captioned her pic as, “White.. White.. white…. Good to GO!”. It seems like the sensuous actor loves wearing white as most of the pictures are in that colour.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Take a look at her pictures in white outfits:

View this post on Instagram Hey world! Seeing the miracles of life at the moment. A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Jun 26, 2019 at 5:05am PDT

View this post on Instagram Blasting ‘Loco Contigo’ 🎶 A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Jun 20, 2019 at 5:41am PDT

View this post on Instagram Monday Morning Going to Work be like!! 💯❤️ !! A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Jun 10, 2019 at 2:01am PDT

Nia Sharma made her debut in Indian television with Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai alongside Krystle D’souza.