Television’s hot actor Nia Sharma is currently vacationing in Pondicherry. The dusky beauty is enjoying her holiday time by being a beach baby. Lately, she has been sharing her sizzling hot pictures from her beach vacation and her fans are left smitten by her look. In the first photo, she can be seen striking a sultry pose in a pink shirt. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Up above the sky so high!! #cloudy (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Up above the sky so high!! #cloudy @khatija.iq 📸 A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Aug 6, 2019 at 7:02am PDT

In the second post, she can be seen posing in a pink top with plunging neckline teamed up with trousers and blue boots. With minimal makeup and a dash of lipstick, she looks stunning, as always. She captioned it as, “If we hanging out, just don’t kill my vibe… and we’re good (sic)”



She also uploaded a video where she can be seen running on the beach in a white crop top and high slit skirt. With a flower stuck behind her ears, the clip will urge you to hit the beach instantly.



In the last picture, she can be seen posing on the sandy beach and enjoying the picturesque location. She captioned it as, “Float with the waves or merge in the sand.. let your fate not be in anyone else’s hands.. #seaofclouds @cashmakeupartistry @sankpalsavita. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently busy with the shooting of her upcoming web series Jamai Raja 2 along with Ravi Dubey. The show is coming back with a sequel but this time it is not on television but on the Zee 5 online streaming website.