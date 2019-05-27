Television actor Nia Sharma, who is famous for Aarohi Kashyap in Ishq Mein Marjawan, is known for her amazing fashion statements. Be it a sexy short dress, bikini or saree, Nia always makes head turns with her enchanting appearances. Her Instagram feed is a treat to eyes and fashion goals for everyone. With over 2.9 million followers, her pictures go viral all over the social media instantly. Recently, the fashionista took to Instagram to share her pictures in sexy white saree with floral prints and she looks absolutely hot. In the picture, the Twisted actor completed her look with trendy Bahubali earrings.

Nia Sharma can be seen posing with a dog and cuddles him. While sharing the pictures on Instagram, she captioned them as, “TIGER makes sure he takes your shuttle away if you playing Bad-Minton and your ball if he sees you playing cricket… ! @mishthi_tyagi i decided to befriend him after all he has done to us.. 😀”.

Take a look at Nia Sharma’s pictures:

The Jamai Raja actress keeps her fanbase updated with all major events of her life and often shares captivating pictures and videos. Nia has often faced social media roasting for posting photos in perceived provocative outfits. But she is strong enough to deal with the haters.

Last year Nia Sharma was ranked on the second spot as the sexiest Asian woman. She has beaten almost all leading ladies of Bollywood from Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to Shraddha Kapoor. She also took part in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 titled pain in Spain.