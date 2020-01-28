Actor Nia Sharma is known for her bold and hot looks on social media. From trying unique shades of lipstick to flaunting her perfectly toned body, the Naagin actor has always impressed the netizens, her fans and fashion police with her choice of outfit. Making fans go gaga over her latest sexy look, she has shared her array of pictures in a black crop top, tights and a full sleeves top teamed up with yellow footwear. With a funky hairdo and minimal makeup, she flaunts her perfect midriff abs.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “The reason behind a funky hairdo is mostly un-shampood hair and no will to comb your hair.” (sic)

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has uploaded her photos in a backless body-hugging dress teamed up with sky blue boots. With subtle makeup, a dash of nude pink lipstick and hair styled straight, she is raising the temperatures on social media. Flaunting her sexy back, she has definitely put the fashion police on alert. Sharing the slew of photos, she wrote, “Seems like I went out of town a 1000 years ago..”

View this post on Instagram Seems like I went out of town a 1000 years ago.. A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Jan 26, 2020 at 3:27am PST



Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently being featured on Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4 along with Jasmin Bhasin. She was last seen in Zee5 web series Jamai 2.0. She rose to fame with Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted and Twisted 2.

Nia started her television career with Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha. Nia also took part in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8 in Spain. In 2011, Nia played female Lead role Maanvi in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, a layered character with a range of emotions from drama to comedy to emotional shades, suffering from cancer.