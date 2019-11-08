Television hot actor Nia Sharma has been a vacation at a picturesque beach location and has flaunted her sexy bikini body on Instagram. Taking to the photo-sharing app, she has shared her several pictures on the stories and her latest post. Donning a sexy red bikini teamed up with a long net white shrug, she looks ultra hot as she strikes a pose near the beach. With blue sky and crystal clear water in the background, she is definitely living her vacation like a diva.

With minimal makeup and a dash of lipstick, she accessorised her look with sunglasses as she basks in the sun. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Next vacay seems unlikely.. so trip on old ones.. #bluesky. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram Next vacay seems unlikely.. so trip on old ones..🤟💥 #bluesky A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Nov 6, 2019 at 10:43pm PST



The Naagin 4 actor is back to the bay and was seen partying hard with her friends. Clad in a black crop top and a skirt, she opted for bold makeup with matte black lipstick, smokey eyes and a choker. She captioned the pictures as, “Lip color= Really Black! #matteblack. (sic)” She was also seen grooving to Bollywood numbers and dancing the night out with her friends.

View this post on Instagram Lip color= Really Black! #matteblack A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Nov 7, 2019 at 5:41pm PST



Recently, her first look from the Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 4 was leaked online. In the photo, she can be seen donning beige-coloured lehenga teamed up with huge mang tikka, a a pair of earrings and a nose ring. The promo of Naagin 4 hints at the two Naagins in the story. Now that Nia’s name is out, the audience is awaiting the announcement of the second face. Season 4 of the show is expected to go on air by the end of November or early December. However, nothing official regarding its premiere date is announced yet.

She was last seen in web series Jami 2.0 opposite Ravi Dubey.