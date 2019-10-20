Television actor Nia Sharma is currently in Jaipur to shoot for her upcoming music video titled ‘Rubaru’. For the shoot, she can be seen donning gorgeous outfits and we are left smitten by her hot look. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share a video where she can be seen wearing a halter-neck blouse and green lehenga with intricate embroidery. She completed her look with perfect makeup, a pair of chandbalis and winged eye-liner. Flaunting her perfectly toned curves, she looks hot. In the video, the background music ‘Ek meri Akh kashni’ is being played.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Ek meri Akh kashni @cashmakeupartistry @kalkifashion @saachivj. (sic)”

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram Ek meri Akh kashni @cashmakeupartistry @kalkifashion 💯💥 @saachivj A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Oct 19, 2019 at 11:55pm PDT



Earlier, she has shared a video where she enjoys the sunset in Jaipur. Dressed in a bathroom, she relaxes in the hotel as she enjoys the cool breeze and sunset. She captioned the video as, “Sunset Lover! #leftunsaid. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Sunset 🌅 Lover! #leftunsaid A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Oct 19, 2019 at 7:50am PDT



Recently, she has shared her couple of pictures donning a white top teamed up with ripped black shorts. She completed her look with long boots, several golden lockets, winged eyeliner and her smile will take your breath away. She captioned it as, “The only time my eyes look big is when I get a shock! (sic)”



She has grabbed eyeballs not only for her acting skills but also for her sartorial choices. From donning bold dresses with a twist to sporting a silver lip colour, Nia never shies away from experimenting with her looks.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen on digital web series Jamai 2.0, which was another season of television show Jamai Raja. The show had a successful run for three years. The Ishq Mein Marjawan actor came into the limelight with Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and later in Jamai Raja. She also featured in Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted and Twisted 2.