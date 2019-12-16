Nia Sharma, who is currently ruling the TV industry with her new show Naagin 4, is one of TV’s biggest style stars — and she proved with her latest look. The Jamai 2.0 actor put together a red hot chic ensemble, sequin dress, and hottest red Lipper. Nia literally painted the town red with envy. Keeping her jewelry minimal, her wavy hair and white nail paint made her looked attractive in these pictures. While sharing pictures, Nia writes, “Who be Bad with so much Red! #ZRA2019 @zeetv”

The Khatron Ke Khiladi actor has an exceptional fashion sense and the diva is not at all shy in exhibiting this bold and hot personal style. The stone detailing on the finger adds a dash of elegance to the sultriness. Nia’s makeup and hair were done by Savita Sankpal.

Have a look at the pictures:

View this post on Instagram Who be Bad with so much Red! #ZRA2019 @zeetv A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Dec 16, 2019 at 2:47am PST



Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4. Even though there are many supernatural TV shows running on the small screen, the popularity of the Naagin-series is unprecedented. The first season of the show premiered in the year 2015 with Mouni Roy in the lead. It ran for seven months and also featured Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan and Sudha Chandran in other important roles. After the success of the first season, the team came out with the second season in October 2016 with Mouni Roy spearheading the show once again. She was joined by Karanvir Bohra and Kinshuk Mahajan along with Sudha and Adaa reprising their old characters. The third season premiered in June 2018 and its last episode was aired on May 26, 2019. Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani took over as the leads while Pearl V Puri, Rakshanda Khan and Rajat Tokas were seen in other important roles.