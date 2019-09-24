TV actor Nia Sharma, who has recently celebrated her 29th birthday with a bash, shares a series of throwback pictures in a baby pink color overcoat. Nia is the second sexiest Asian woman and never fails to mesmerize fans with her stunning pictures. She is blessed with killer looks and perfectly toned body.

In the shared pictures, Nia flaunts her cool black sunglasses with hair tied up. She can be seen sitting on the road and posing in front of a car. She has teamed up her looks with a golden pendant, subtle makeup, and nude lipstick. Needless to say, she looks hot like always.

After checking out her pictures, what makes us confuse is her caption which says “Some Read you some Misread you! But no one actually knows you! Who knows anyway! You know you?” It seems like Nia Sharma wants to tell the world that no one knows her from inside. It is not just the outer beauty a person should see.

Take a look at the post shared by the actor:

Nia enjoys a huge fan following and people just love her for reasons more than one. In her birthday party, many celebrities were spotted from Ravi Dubey, Anita Hassanandani to Surbhi Jyoti. While the celebs were dressed in the stylish best, it was Nia’s dance videos that have been doing the rounds on social media.

Nia is currently enjoying the success of her latest web series Jamai 2.0 opposite actor Ravi Dubey. Earlier, her photos from the premiere of Jamai 2.0 went viral on social media. Donning a hot red dress, she has set the temperature soaring.

Jamai 2.0 is the sequel of the 2014 show Jamai Raja, which had a successful run of three years.