Nia Sharma is one of TV’s biggest style stars — and she proved with her latest look. The Jamai 2.0 actor put together a red hot chic ensemble, ruffled skirt, and hottest white boots. Nia literally painted the town red with envy. Keeping her jewelry minimal, her glossy hair tied in a bun and lips coloured red, Nia looked attractive in these pictures. While sharing pictures, Nia writes, “#toofaced Who said we can’t have #ladyballs”.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi actor Nia Sharma has an exceptional fashion sense and the diva is not at all shy in exhibiting this bold and hot personal style. The stone detailing on the neckpiece with cross pendant adds a dash of elegance to the sultriness. Nia’s hair was styled in a messy bun by Cash Makeup Artistry.

Check pictures here:

View this post on Instagram #toofaced Who said we can’t have #ladyballs A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Nov 10, 2019 at 6:58am PST



Recently, her first look from the Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 4 was leaked online. In the photo, she can be seen donning beige-colored lehenga teamed up with huge mang tikka, a pair of earrings and a nose ring. The promo of Naagin 4 hints at the two Naagins in the story. Now that Nia’s name is out, the audience is awaiting the announcement of the second face. Season 4 of the show is expected to go on air by the end of November or early December. However, nothing official regarding its premiere date is announced yet.



She was last seen in web series Jami 2.0 opposite Ravi Dubey.