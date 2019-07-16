Television’s on-screen couple Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey are all set to come back on screen with their new show Jamai Raja 2.0, which is the sequel of 2014 show Jamai Raja. The show had a successful run of three years and it revolved around a hotelier (Ravi) who tries to repair the relationship between his wife Roshni (Nia) and his mother-in-law, Durga Devi (Achint Kaur). Earlier today, Nia took to Instagram to share a couple of her hot pictures with Ravi Dubey as they kick start the shooting of the show. In the photo, they can be seen posing together and having all smiles. While Nia looks gorgeous in black crop top and shorts, Ravi Dazzle up in all casual wear.

The show is helmed by Yardi under the new production house named Viniyard Films. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Day 1 … Here we gooooo again!!!! @ravidubey2312 #jamairaja2.0 #@zee5premium @ashviniyardi #sidni #web @cashmakeupartistry. (sic)”

Check out the pictures here:



Earlier, Ravi Dubey’s wife Sargun Mehta shared a video from the original show and captioned it as, “Jamai Raja 1 take uncut unedited just a raw one take to tell you ki iss aadmi mein kitna talent hai. Perform karna, likhna uss character ko nichod ke pee jaana.. yeh magic karta hai @ravidubey2312 can’t wait to see #sidni back together. (sic)”



However, this time it won’t be a TV show but a web series that will be streamed on Zee5. As per the latest reports, Nia will also be sharing the screen with her ex-boyfriend Varun Jain and the show also features Sudhanshu Pandey.