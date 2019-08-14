Television actor Nia Sharma is back to work after her relaxing vacation in Pondicherry. She is currently busy shooting for her show Jamai 2.0, that is scheduled to hit Zee 5, online streaming site, on September 12. Now, she has shared some of her sizzling pictures from the show and fans can just predict the entry of Nia on the show. In the pictures, she can be seen riding the jet ski in a sexy white monokini. With subtle makeup, a pair of earrings, a dash of red lipstick and hair styled in soft curls, she will definitely make the temperature soaring with her hot look.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Running away from boring lectures and conversations like @zee5premium #jamai2.0 @viniyardfilms @cashmakeupartistry @sankpalsavita. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has shared the poster of the show. In the poster, Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma make it a hot couple and fans just can’t wait for the Jamai 2.0 t5o release soon. She captioned it as, “Not only love, but also the chemistry will take your heart away. Jamai 2.0 premieres 10th September, only on ZEE5 Subscribe now! @zee5premium #Jamai2Point0 #Jamai2. (sic)”



A few days ago, she has uploaded a video where she can be seen grooving madly on a popular Tamil soon. Dressed in a black shirt and matching shorts, the video is the proof that she has got some dance moves. She captioned it as, “We Literally #appadipodupodupodu Un(Professional) Dancers of India! @cashmakeupartistry #tamilflavor. (sic)”



Talking about the show, Jamai 2.0 is the sequel of the 2014 show Jamai Raja, which had a successful run of three years. The story revolves around a hotelier (Ravi) who tries to repair the relationship between his wife Roshni (Nia) and his mother-in-law, Durga Devi (Achint Kaur).