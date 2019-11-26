Television actor Nia Sharma is all set to feature on popular show Naagin 4 along with Jasmine Bhasin. Now, earlier today, she has taken to Instagram to share her hot monochrome pictures and making fans go aflutter with her latest look. In the photos, she can be donning a starry white top teamed up with a black below the knee palazzo. With hair kept natural and look completed with shimmery makeup and lip gloss, she looks ravishing.

Sharing the post, she wrote a quirky caption, “What’s more spooky-A Horror movie or the word ‘Marriage’? (sic)”

Interestingly, Anita Hassanandani’s husband Rohit Reddy has commented on the post and it definitely hints at Anita. He wrote, “Actually marriage is like a spoof of the horror film! It looks all scary but is actually a lot of fun…. Its almost like the “The Scary Movie series”

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram What’s more spooky-A Horror movie or the word ‘Marriage’? A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Nov 26, 2019 at 3:31am PST



Recently, she has been in the news after she got trolled by a troller. The tweet read, “One of the most overrated and ugliest so-called celebrity on Earth is #NiaSharma but full marks to her PR for making her so into the news for no reason. In Mumbai, Bhelpuri walas earns more than her.” (sic). Nia giving a befitting reply, tweeted, “I have No PR team to this day babe! 🙋‍♀️😊 i’m a natural I guess.” (sic)

I have No PR team to this day babe! 🙋‍♀️😊 i’m a natural I guess. https://t.co/kJ7DcXTB9O — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) November 22, 2019

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4. Even though there are many supernatural TV shows running on the small screen, the popularity of the Naagin-series is unprecedented. Mouni Roy was the lead actor in the initial two series, followed by Surbhi Jyoti who played the role of Bela and Anita Hassanandani who was seen as Vishaka (Bela’s sister) in Naagin 3.