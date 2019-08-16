Television actor Nia Sharma is making her Friday brighter as she glams it up in bright yellow outfit. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her photo donning a black collar top teamed up wth matching yellow shorts. With subtle makeup, bold red lipstick and messy bun, she is setting the internet on fire with her hot and sexy look.

Sharing the post, she captioned it as, “Getting that fri-yay feeling on with this look. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo:



Earlier, she has uploaded her pictures riding the jet ski in a sexy white monokini. With subtle makeup, a pair of earrings, a dash of red lipstick and hair styled in soft curls, she will definitely make the temperature soaring with her hot look. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Running away from boring lectures and conversations like @zee5premium #jamai2.0 @viniyardfilms @cashmakeupartistry @sankpalsavita. (sic)”



A few days ago, she has uploaded a video where she can be seen grooving madly on a popular Tamil soon. Dressed in a black shirt and matching shorts, the video is proof that she has got some dance moves. She captioned it as, “We Literally #appadipodupodupodu Un(Professional) Dancers of India! @cashmakeupartistry #tamilflavor. (sic)”



Meanwhile, she is busy shooting for her web-series Jamai 2.0, that is scheduled to hit Zee 5, online streaming site, on September 12. Jamai 2.0 is the sequel of the 2014 show Jamai Raja, which had a successful run of three years. The story revolves around a hotelier (Ravi) who tries to repair the relationship between his wife Roshni (Nia) and his mother-in-law, Durga Devi (Achint Kaur).