Ensuring that fans have something to look forward to during the weekend, Asia’s second sexiest woman Nia Sharma teased them with a video which set temperatures soaring. Seen donning the now-famous saree of her mother, Nia looked too hot to handle and fans were left drooling over the viral post.

In the shared video, Nia can be seen holding the camera at selfie mode which showed her behind a filter, donning the pearly white saree teamed with long kundan earrings that reached down till her neck. With her mid-parted hair pulled back in a bun, Nia flaunted her long mascara lashes and as she blinked, the filter spurted out stars from her eyes. The following picture in the same post shows a mid-shot of the television actress as she posed looking straight into the camera, setting fans hearts aflutter. The post was captioned, “Thank god for Makeup is nothing like doing Math! Just 2 attempts max and I get it right ..” (sic).

On the professional front, Nia Sharma has once again left fans smitten as she dropped her latest track Hor Pila. Coming just in time to rule the weekend, the song features Nia sensuously grooving to the peppy beats and is a sure treat for fans. Crooned by Jyotica Tangri, the song has been penned by Kumaar with music credited to Ramji Gulati. the video shows Nia donning different attires in a club setting and at a beach as she takes a drag, turns tipsy and dances like no one is watching. In one scene, Nia is dressed in a pink flurry dress with a thigh-high slit as she flaunts her sexy moves in the video. With subtle makeup and beach location, she is all set to sizzle your small screen with her killer dance moves and sexy looks.

The actress is currently seen in Colors’ revenge drama Ishq Mein Marjawan opposite Arjun Bijlani and won millions of hearts with her bold avatar in Vikram Bhatt’s original web-series Twisted and Twisted 2.