Television bombshell Nia Sharma has time an again proved that comfort dressing can be nailed in style. Her Instagram feed is a treat to eyes and fashion goals for everyone. The hot diva has recently shared a series of pictures where she chose a classic black tank top for her outing. She effortlessly paired with black cap and nude makeup. While sharing the pictures, Nia wrote, “Who’s tossing!”

Now you guys know what to wear when you are getting late for an outing. The Jamai Raja actress keeps her fanbase updated with all major events of her life. Be it a sexy short dress, bikini or saree, Nia always makes head turns with her enchanting appearances.

Take a look at the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram Who’s tossing! A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Jun 6, 2019 at 5:34am PDT

Nia Sharma’s latest video track Hor Pila has once again left fans smitten. The song features Nia sensuously grooving to the peppy beats and is a sure treat for fans. Crooned by Jyotica Tangri, the song has been penned by Kumaar with music credited to Ramji Gulati.

Watch Hor Pila song: