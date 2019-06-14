Television actor Nia Sharma is known for her quirky yet so relatable captions on social media. She never misses grabbing attention from her fans and industry peers whenever she posts her pictures and videos on social media. Recently, she took to Instagram to share her boomerang video where she can be seen spinning the ball on her fingertips like a pro in a beach-clad location. It is not only the video but what grabbed our attention is the caption that reads, “Handling situations like…! (sic)” The caption will make you related to your day-to-day situations and it will definitely give you a laugh.

Dressed in a yellow crop top, she teamed up her look with white shorts and a cap. Her sun-kissed video and contagious smile will motivate you to hit the beach location instantly.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram Handling situations like…! A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Jun 14, 2019 at 4:52am PDT



Lately, she also took to Instagram stories to announce the last day of shoot of her show Ishq Mein Marjawan. The show is going off air after a good long run of almost two years. The revenge drama had a lot of twists and turns that kept the audiences glues to the soap opera. Along with the brilliant storyline, Arjun Bijlani and Nia’s on-screen chemistry was also applauded by the audience. In the picture, the stars took a selfie together twinning in black and smiling on the sets of the show. The text on the photo reads, “Last day is it 🙁 ”

Meanwhile, Nia Sharma has won millions of hearts with her bold avatar in Vikram Bhatt’s original web-series Twisted and Twisted 2. She made her debut in the television industry with Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai alongside Krystle D’souza.