Dusky beauty of television, Nia Sharma, who has been ranked Second Sexiest Woman of Asia after beating top-notch actors of Bollywood is making her fans go crazy with her pictures and videos on social media. Known for her bold looks and style statement, she has once again shared her hot pictures on Instagram and we can definitely take the cue for summer trends from her. In the latest pictures, The Twisted fame can be seen donning a white shirt teamed up with ripped white shorts. She completed her look with white heels, pink lipstick and minimal makeup.

In the post, she has also revealed that she has 13,500 pictures in her phone gallery and she keeps some of them unshared for the days she doesn’t have a new picture. Well, we all can relate to it.

She captioned it, “Out of those 13,500 pictures in my gallery! (Kept for the days I don’t have new ones).” (sic)

Check out the pictures here:



Earlier, she has shared slow-mo video of hers where she can be seen running in a picturesque location. She can be seen dressed in a grey flurry outfit and completed her look with smokey eyes and subtle makeup. With the sea at the background and gothic look, she looks hot, as usual. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Haven’t run wild yet!” (sic)

View this post on Instagram Haven’t run wild yet! A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on May 30, 2019 at 1:23pm PDT



On the professional front, she is currently being featured on the show Ishq Mein Marjawan along with Arjun Bijlani. rose to fame with Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted and Twisted 2. She made her debut in the television industry with Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai alongside Krystle D’souza.