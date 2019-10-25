Actor Nia Sharma, who stuns fans with her hot photoshoots, is giving festive vibes with her latest pictures. Blessed with a perfect curvaceous body, she can be seen clad in a sexy floral green lehenga. She teamed up her look with chandbalis, subtle makeup, green eye makeup and hair left loose in soft curls. Flaunting her perfectly toned abs, she looks uber-hot in the photos. Her look is from her upcoming music video ‘Rubaru’ and the photos will get you excited for the song.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Don’t argue with me today my eye-game’s too strong!@dannyalaghphotos @cashmakeupartistry @kalkifashion outfit(in love with it)@saachivj @nancyshahh. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier she has shared her photos donning a sexy blouse teamed up with a yellow skirt, silver jewellery, a maangtika and a chunky bracelet. Nia has got heavily kohled eyes and a lot of bronzer as part of her makeup. The overall fusion look is further enhanced by the addition of a pair of black boots. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “My Subtle Be like!@dannyalaghphotos @cashmakeupartistry Outfit @labeld Jewellery @silverpalace_ jewelsStyled by @saachivj Assisted by @@nancyshahh. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4. Even though there are many supernatural TV shows running on the small screen, the popularity of the Naagin-series is unprecedented. Mouni Roy was the lead actor in the initial two series, followed by Surbhi Jyoti who played the role of Bela and Anita Hassanandani who was seen as Vishaka (Bela’s sister) in Naagin 3.