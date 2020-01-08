Most stylish actor Nia Sharma stuns fans with her hot photoshoots and hot Instagram feeds. She was recently enjoying beach vibes in Goa and is all set to raise the temperature in the month of January by sharing a hot sensuous pose in a plunging neckline dress. Blessed with a perfect curvaceous body, she can be seen clad in a sheer mini white dress with a backdrop of vanity. She teamed up her look with nude makeup, tresses left loose with soft curls. Flaunting her shiny legs, the Naagin 4 actor looks uber-sexy in the photos.

Taking to Instagram, Nia has painted the social media white with her hot summer look. The caption reads as, “Like leaving your Bed and coming to work isn’t big enough a Task.. I’m winning already 🥇..”. The pictures are a perfect dose to wash away all mid-week blues.

Have a look:

Nia is one of the hottest TV actors who sensuously grab the attention of her fans. She doesn’t avoid parading her conditioned body. As the Industry celebrated New Year 2020, Nia also did in the sexiest way! She shared some of the sizzling pool pictures of her in a red hot bikini where she took a dip inside the pool and flaunted her svelte figure. The actor captioned the post- “Let yo Portrait mode blur out your worries and enemies too! #2020 goals. Embrace all that is you!”

Nia is currently being featured on Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4 and was last seen in Zee5 web series Jamai 2.0. She rose to fame with Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted and Twisted 2.