Leaving not just fans but also peers in the acting industry jealous over her perfect waistline and killer abs, television actress Nia Sharma has once again left them ogling at her latest pictures. Raising the hotness quotient in summery hues, Nia looked ready to kill and fans can’t stop swooning.

In the shared pictures, Nia can be seen posing on a staircase, donning a half-sleeves yellow crop top paired with a white lower and teamed with spotless white shoes. Leaving her mid-parted hair open, Nia accessorised her look only with a pendant. The pictures were captioned, “Eat or binge-eat?” and garnered over one lakh likes.

View this post on Instagram Eat or binge-eat? A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Jun 9, 2019 at 12:30pm PDT

Television bombshell Nia Sharma has time and again proved that comfort dressing can be nailed in style. Her Instagram feed is a treat to eyes and fashion goals for everyone. On the professional front, Nia Sharma has once again left fans smitten as she dropped her dance video Hor Pila, recently. Coming across as a perfect party number, the song features Nia sensuously grooving to the peppy beats and is a sure treat for fans. Crooned by Jyotica Tangri, the song has been penned by Kumaar with music credited to Ramji Gulati. The video shows Nia donning different attires in a club setting and at a beach as she takes a drag, turns tipsy and dances like no one is watching. In one scene, Nia is dressed in a pink flurry dress with a thigh-high slit as she flaunts her sexy moves in the video. With subtle makeup and beach location, she is all set to sizzle your small screen with her killer dance moves and sexy looks.

The actress is currently seen in Colors’ revenge drama Ishq Mein Marjawan opposite Arjun Bijlani and won millions of hearts with her bold avatar in Vikram Bhatt’s original web-series Twisted and Twisted 2.