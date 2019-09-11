The Jonas Brothers (Nick, Kevin, and Joe) reunited and released their new single Sucker this year and made an amazing comeback. The song also featured Kevin Jonas’ wife Danielle Deleasa, Nick Jonas’ wife Priyanka Chopra and Joe Jonas’ fiancee Sophie Turner. And the youngest bandmate Nick has credited the trio’s wives, also known as the J Sisters for the success. ‘Sucker’ rose to the top of the charts and earned the group accolades, including an MTV Video Music Award for Best Pop. The music video has racked up over 206 million views to date and earned four nominations at the MTV Video Music Awards.

“We knew that context needed to be given about where we are now. And I think the biggest piece of that puzzle is those three incredible women who stand by our side,” Nick said in Cigar Aficionado’s October cover story, as cited by People. “And they stole the show in our video,” he added.

‘Sucker’ picked up the VMA for best pop, and while it missed out on the video of the year, Nick joked that had they won the night’s biggest honour, “The ladies have to go up and accept it on our behalf, because they absolutely stole the show.”

Watch the song Sucker:

Nick Jonas married Priyanka Chopra in December, and their union has since given him newfound perspective. The ‘Jealous’ singer admitted to Cigar Aficionado that his oldest brother Kevin getting married in 2009 contributed to the band breaking up because Kevin started to prioritise his relationship with Danielle over that with his bandmates.

“Joe and I were not emotionally mature enough to understand that when you find your person, and you begin your life with that person, that takes priority over everything. It has to. It should,” Nick said.

However, they reunited thanks to a trip to Cuba that included jamming to some of the group’s old songs, sipping rum and of course smoking cigars.

“Nothing beats smoking a Cuban cigar in Cuba. Everywhere we went, they would just bring out a tray of incredible cigars. It was special,” Nick said.

(With inputs from ANI)