Nick Jonas, who is all set to celebrate his birthday in two weeks, has hit back at the trolls for accusing wife Priyanka Chopra of not knowing his age. Nick took to Instagram stories to share a meme where Batman is slapping Robin when he says ‘She doesn’t know his age’ and Batman replies ‘It’s his birthday in two days’. On the photo, Nick wrote, “Haha! Priyanka Chopra definitely knows my birthday everyone.”

It all started when Priyanka took to Instagram to share a photo with Nick congratulating him on his Villa One tequila launch. Sharing the post, she captioned it, “So proud. When you own your own tequila at 27! @villaone. (sic)” PeeCee was trolled by netizens for not knowing his age though he is 26 years old at the moment with his birthday coming up on September 16.

Later, even Priyanka Chopra shared the same meme. In the post, she tagged Nick Jonas and wrote, “Enough said.”

The couple always stands with each other and never shies away to flaunt their PDA on social media. Earlier, Nick was spotted ‘lonely’ at MTV Video Music Awards while Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas rushed to kiss their respective partners, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas after winning the Best Pop Award at MTV Video Music Awards 2019. Later, Priyanka posted a photoshopped picture where she can be seen sharing an intimate hug with her popstar-husband as the other two Jonas couples exchanged congratulatory kisses with their spouses on either side of them. The heart-melting picture was captioned, “I’m always with you @nickjonas Congratulations @jonasbrothers! I’m so proud of all of you! #sucker (sic).”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in The Sky is Pink along with Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf and Zaira Wasim. She will also be seen in the Netflix film titled The White Tiger opposite Rajkummar Rao. On the other hand, Nick along with his brothers Kevin and Joe are currently busy with their musical tour.