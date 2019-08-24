For all those having a sluggish weekend, Hollywood pop star Nick Jonas put out a hilarious meme featuring him and Bollywood actor Govinda that will surely give fans a break from the mundane and make their day. A fan page had compared Nick with the Bollywood star and while fans burst out in laughter, it seems like Priyanka Chopra’s Tinseltown touch has rubbed off on the pop star as well.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Nick shared the meme where both Govinda and he can be seen donning a red shirt and accessorising their look with black sunglasses having yellow frames. Approving the striking similarity, Nick captioned the picture as, “Accurate” with an emoji.

Recently, The Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins tour travelled to Boston and the social media was filled with the photos and the videos of the Jonas family having a fun time at the concert. A post that found maximum shares on Instagram showed Nick expressing his love for Priyanka Chopra while performing on the stage. Nick, Joe and Kevin performed to many of their hits for the audience in Boston, who had turned up in an amazing number.

One of the many moments that left the audience awestruck was when Nick gestured ‘I love you’ to his wife Priyanka who was enjoying the concert with the rest of the family from a special stand. Nick didn’t say anything, he took a pause between the song and gestured ‘I love you’ to Priyanka. The audience went gaga over their lovely chemistry.