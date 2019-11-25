The latest trend that has gripped the internet is ‘Gonna Tell My Kids’ and social media is flooded with memes. Even celebrities have joined the trend and have been sharing hilarious posts online. Now, the latest star to join the bandwagon is Nick Jonas, husband of our beloved desi girl Priyanka Chopra. The ace singer took to Instagram to share a post that has a special message for his future children.

In the post, he has shared a picture from his ‘Happiness Begins’ tour and wrote a long post about his band and how it got back together which also includes his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas. In the long post, he wrote, “I’m gonna tell my kids this is a guy that was really happy because he and his brothers had a band and then they broke up, but then they got back together years later and their lives were enriched artistically and emotionally. He never could have imagined how fortunate he would be to be back on stage with his brothers in front of the world’s greatest fans every night doing what he loves. Thank you to everyone who continues to makes this story so much sweeter every day. May the happiness continue. #happinessbeginstour. (sic)”

Take a look at the post here:



Recently, the Jonas brothers wrapped up their tour which was going on since August this year. The tour also marked their fifth album together after they had reunited.

Recently, the band grabbed the nomination under the category of Best Duo/ Group Performance for their song ‘Sucker‘ at the 62nd Grammy Awards 2020.