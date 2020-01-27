Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently attended Grammy Awards in Los Angeles’ Staples Center and they both looked looking like a dream. While Priyanka Chopra was busy making news for her ravishing outfit at the Grammys 2020, Nick garnered attention for something entirely different. The pop star was trolled on Twitter by users who claimed he had spinach stuck in his teeth during his Grammy performance.

At the Grammys, the Jonas Brothers (Kevin, Joe and Nick) sang a new song, “Five more minutes”, as well as “What a man gotta do”. After their performance video was uploaded on social media, viewers immediately took to Twitter to troll Nick over spinach in teeth. A user wrote: “Nick…with spinach in his teeth is my favourite part of…show.” Another user said: “What is common between #nickjonas and Popeye? Both are proud to ‘show’ their love for spinach….”

Twitter going into a tizzy sharing the image, speculating what could be the nature of the food item lodged in Nick Jonas’ teeth. Check here:

nick jonas with spinach in his teeth is my favorite part of the whole show#GrammyAwards pic.twitter.com/fPPlX1B5wP — Heather Wismer (@happykid) January 27, 2020

#NickJonas has cilantro on his teeth and honestly fucking relate.. pic.twitter.com/cIZgNLPE9n — LUPE ☆ (@guacaloopy) January 27, 2020



As Twitterati started trolling him, Nick gave an epic reply: “And at least you all know I eat my greens”

And at least you all know I eat my greens. 🤪 — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 27, 2020

His tweet went viral, thus, leading to further hilarious jokes, memes and some hearty sarcasm. User @StaceyMarieP wrote: “Was it spinach? Kale? Lettuce? These are the things we need to know. It’s important.” Another user @MonicasmGaming wrote: “I was thinking something looked different about your teeth lol! At least your performance was still perfect!”

Tweeple @kelleynferrer remarked: “Well I thought you had a rotten tooth so greens is much better!”