A video taken by an Azman plane passenger on the aircraft shows a Nigerian man climbing the wing just minutes before takeoff at the airport in Nigeria’s Lagos city. The man has not been identified yet. The pilot spotted him walking towards the aircraft on the runway. He then slowed down and later turned off the engine as the man continued to wander around the aircraft.

The incident took place on July 19, 2019, has gone viral and the video is all over the internet. One of the passengers from the plane shared a video and shared details of the exact incident.

The post reads as “Guys this is an emergency. For 30 minutes we have been stuck at the runway at MMIA by an unidentified man who ran to the aircraft with a bag. Security has not shown up and everyone is panicking. I have so many questions to ask but right now I can’t even breathe.

Pls, share this to all relevant authorities.”

“Dear Nigeria!!!!! Update: He has finally been apprehended and we’ve all disembarked from the flight. FAAN authorities showed up 23minutes into the scene but were scared to approach him. Security eventually shows up after 37mins.”

The passenger also explained where it all started, “How it happened!! So our flight was taxing on the runway and about taking off when this man shows up running towards the moving aircraft from the bush. The pilot and a few passengers spotted him running towards the aircraft and the pilot immediately slowed down and quickly put off the engine. The guy approaches the plane with gloves and starts walking around and under the aircraft holding a bag which he dropped inside the engine.

Thanks to the Pilot of the Azman Airline for quickly observing and taking swift action.. I still have a million and one questions to ask cos anything could have gone wrong! Nigeria will work perfectly someday. This I know.”

The Nigerian man was later caught by the airport security and the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) later released a statement on their official Twitter account where they identified the man as Usman Adamu.