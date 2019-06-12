US sportswear brand Nike has introduced plus-size mannequins at its flagship store on Oxford Street in London. The move is to celebrate the ‘diversity and inclusivity of sports’. The photo of a mannequin wearing a black sports bra and track pants was shared online and it has been trending ever since. The initiative by Nike is seen as commendable since it shows that a mannequin does not need to be of one body type. However, there are some who believe that the plus size mannequin promotes obesity.

CNN has also shared a press release in which Nike said, “To celebrate the diversity and inclusivity of sport, the space will not just celebrate local elite and grassroot athletes through visual content, but also show Nike plus size and para-sport mannequins for the first time on a retail space.”

While one user commented, “This is awesome!! Equal representations of different body shapes..I’ve also heard fat-phobic people are slamming Nike for promoting obesity..which is the most ridiculous thing I’ve heard all year! 🙈#nike #welldone” while other tweeted, “#Nike Sportswear should be available in every size. Period. But once more the female body is at the center of discussion (rather: obsession) Where’s the plus-sized male mannequin?!?”

Check out the reactions here:

Idk why but this @Nike mannequin makes me feel so empowered. pic.twitter.com/sWdkPEdfMN — Ashley Stokes (@_AStokes_) June 6, 2019

I absolutely LOVE this mannequin. I remember when i tried losing weigh,and I went to all these sports shops to find clothes for my size 22 body,i was disappointed as I wanted get healthy and needed clothing to get me started.

I have since lost over 55kg over half my body weight. pic.twitter.com/6EWg2qGUbH — jennifer anne tucker (@divajenny7) June 11, 2019

#Nike Sportswear should be available in every size. Period. But once more the female body is at the center of discussion (rather: obsession) Where’s the plus- sized male mannequin?!? pic.twitter.com/sozuqkmGD2 — Rif Flame (@RifFlame) June 11, 2019

This is awesome!! Equal representations of different body shapes..I’ve also heard fat-phobic people are slamming Nike for promoting obesity..which is the most ridiculous thing I’ve heard all year! 🙈#nike #welldone pic.twitter.com/vs3WLkN78P — Amy kenyon fitness (@akfitness41) June 11, 2019

I would say this promotes obesity! but others would say it’s giving confidence to people to make a positive step 🤔

Thought’s? #Nike pic.twitter.com/r4iAZ5J0Ms — Kevin Gower© (@KGower83) June 10, 2019

Thanks for keeping it real @nikestore

Women of ALL shapes/sizes should be able to buy exercise-wear. I’m not retweeting @Telegraph article because Tanya Gold’s fat-shaming rant is just nasty. Curvy women aren’t lazy but her writing approach sure is. #BodyShaming #Nike pic.twitter.com/MnvOyjg6Go — SNPeace❤ (@blair_janey) June 9, 2019

it’s truly wild the fatphobes freaking out about nike’s plus size mannequin. y’all spend all day saying we should just try and work out more to be healthy but don’t want us to have clothes to work out in?? just say you hate fat women and keep it pushin’. the hypocrisy is silly. pic.twitter.com/6ZmiLgSUNW — tericka thee cutie (@terickaaa) June 9, 2019

Thank you @nike ❤️ This was my first time seeing a mannequin that actually looks similar to me pic.twitter.com/FXWTU6nJNO — Grace Ladd (@ladd_grace) June 11, 2019

Nike is also planning to shed some light on various sports and grassroot level athletes.

Do let us know what do you think about Nike’s initiative.