US sportswear brand Nike has introduced plus-size mannequins at its flagship store on Oxford Street in London. The move is to celebrate the ‘diversity and inclusivity of sports’. The photo of a mannequin wearing a black sports bra and track pants was shared online and it has been trending ever since. The initiative by Nike is seen as commendable since it shows that a mannequin does not need to be of one body type. However, there are some who believe that the plus size mannequin promotes obesity.
CNN has also shared a press release in which Nike said, “To celebrate the diversity and inclusivity of sport, the space will not just celebrate local elite and grassroot athletes through visual content, but also show Nike plus size and para-sport mannequins for the first time on a retail space.”
While one user commented, “This is awesome!! Equal representations of different body shapes..I’ve also heard fat-phobic people are slamming Nike for promoting obesity..which is the most ridiculous thing I’ve heard all year! 🙈#nike #welldone” while other tweeted, “#Nike Sportswear should be available in every size. Period. But once more the female body is at the center of discussion (rather: obsession) Where’s the plus-sized male mannequin?!?”
Nike is also planning to shed some light on various sports and grassroot level athletes.
