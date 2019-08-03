Not even a month into their wedding and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan and hubby Nikhil Jain have already become the hottest celebrity couple trending viral on social media. Currently vacaying in Mauritius, the lovebirds are flooding the Internet with their pictures from the beach but it is their unapologetic expression of love for each other that is giving us serious goals this weekend.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Nikhil recently shared a picture with his beautiful wife where they can be seen lost in the romantic moment as he gazed in her eyes, seated in an exotic tropical location. The picture was captioned, “Paradise in your eyes in any paradise @nusratchirps (sic).” Nusrat too has been giving tough competition to Nikhil when it came to PDA and sharing pictures from a hilltop, captioned it, “That feel good vibe… @nikhiljain09 #togetherness #thenjaffair #goodtimes (sic).”

Check out Nusrat and Nikhil’s recent viral pictures from Mauritius here:

View this post on Instagram With my beau @nusratchirps . Har janam! A post shared by Nikhil Jain (@nikhiljain09) on Aug 2, 2019 at 12:38pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Paradise in your eyes in any paradise @nusratchirps A post shared by Nikhil Jain (@nikhiljain09) on Aug 3, 2019 at 6:13am PDT

View this post on Instagram That feel good vibe… @nikhiljain09 #togetherness #thenjaffair #goodtimes A post shared by Nusrat (@nusratchirps) on Aug 2, 2019 at 7:34am PDT

After a fairytale wedding in Turkey, Bengali actress and first time TMC MP Nusrat Jahan left everyone swooning over her bridal look at the reception party held later. Uploading pictures with her husband Nikhil Jain, Nusrat gave sneak-peeks into her big day which rekindled fans belief in love, romance and marital bonds.

The gala reception ceremony was held in Kolkata on July 4 where eminent personalities from the Bengali film industry and political leaders graced the occasion. The duo got married in the Turkish town of Bodrum in an intimate ceremony that had the presence of close relatives and friends who earlier reached the port town in Mugla province on the southern Aegean coast of Turkey. Nusrat’s parents and sister had flown with her to Bodrum on June 16. The Bengali actor, who contested her first election in the 2019 Lok Sabha election from the Basirhat seat, won with a huge margin.