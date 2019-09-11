Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman comments on millennials’ preference for Uber and Ola over new cars has caused a lot of dismay on social media today with users flooding the social media with a sarcastic tag #BoycottMillennials. The hashtag soon started trending on social media sites and in no time became the top trend.

On Tuesday, Ms Sitharaman during the press conference in Chennai pointed out that the ‘change in the mindset’ of the people, who are using cab aggregators like Ola and Uber as well as public modes of transportation over committing money to EMI’s for new cars had affected the auto sector. Due to which there is a fall for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers manufacturers. She also stated that it is also the reason for a 70 per cent drop for truck makers Ashok Leyland.

On how to resolve the crisis, she said, “All of us are constantly interacting with different sectors and economic segments not just in Delhi but taking inputs from around the country.”

Ms Sitharaman said, “Automobile sector, in particular, has been affected by several things. These include BS6 (Bharat Stage 6) movement, the registration fee issue that has been deferred till June and the mindset of millennials, who are now preferring not to commit EMIs to buy automobiles but prefer to use Ola or Uber or take the metro.”

The comment soon started a wave of sarcastic comments and netizens criticised finance minister for the comment.

Check out Twitter reactions here:

The market for ‘Gobar’ is down,

because millennials ain’t buying ‘no shit’.#SayItLikeNirmalaTai #BoycottMillennials — Anoop Tomer (@anooptomer) September 10, 2019

Funniest trend in twitter today😂 BHEL is at 15 year low as Millennials prefer panipuri The property market is down because millennials have started ‘live-in’ relationships Fall in agricultural sector because millennials prefer pizza instead of daal roti,#BoycottMillennials — Sunder (@SunderjiJB) September 11, 2019

ONGC is suffering losses because millennials prefer Japani tel. #BoycottMillennials pic.twitter.com/FkvPczG5JW — Rehan (@RRehaann) September 11, 2019

Honestly, vimallennials are far better than millennials, they are giving their double to save the economy. #BoycottMillennials pic.twitter.com/wuflmpgcAP — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) September 11, 2019

The cosmetic industry is down because millennials are using filters and editing apps on Phone .#BoycottMillennials 😂 #SayItLikeNirmalaTai pic.twitter.com/UB8bKwNKQg — Sᴀʀғᴀʀᴀᴢ Kʜᴀɴ (@khan_sarfaraz07) September 11, 2019

Underwear sales are down because Jockey tagline says, “Jockey or nothing.” And millennials chose nothing. #BoycottMillennials — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) September 10, 2019

Oxygen crisis will be occur because millennial inhale more oxygen in the morning. #BoycottMillennials pic.twitter.com/0LKxC8u3BW — Muhammd Ali (@alikarwi00) September 11, 2019

Airline industry is in recession because millennials are preferring Skype and Whatsapp video call over personal visits.#BoycottMillennials — The Resistance (@DrSaniaMaan) September 10, 2019

#SayItLikeNirmalaTai#BoycottMillenials Sahoo Collection is down because Millennials prefer Hero Alom instead of Prabhas.#BoycottMillennials pic.twitter.com/jhIYbCJhTm — Saket Anand Mishra 🇮🇳 (@AdvSaketkcm) September 11, 2019

ISRO doesn’t have enough astronauts because millennials keep asking for space all the time #BoycottMillennials — mellow yellow (@sonakshinakshi) September 10, 2019

Textile sales are down as nationalist Millennials busy loving 377 times a day

#BoycottMillennials pic.twitter.com/FbdjLM6iEe — Hon’ble Opposition 🙏 (@Filmy_Amit_INC) September 10, 2019

Boycott Millennials as most of them are against dowry which in turn reducing cash liquidity in market and slowing down economy. #BoycottMillennials pic.twitter.com/krUqEIllO0 — उत्कर्ष (@Utk_Rai) September 10, 2019

Wedding planners are out of work as millennials prefer live ins..😅#BoycottMillennials — Saira Shah Halim ‏‎‎سائرہ 🇮🇳 (@sairashahhalim) September 11, 2019

Just confronted a millennial watching Stranger Things. I told the poor sod – u keep watching American TV & that’s why the dollar is getting expensive. Made him promise that’ll he’ll only watch Mann Ki Baat henceforth. Did my bit for the nation today. #BoycottMillennials — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) September 11, 2019



Last month, she announced a series of measures, in an effort to help boost sales. Separately, she also announced a merger of various banks in a move to strengthen the banking sector.