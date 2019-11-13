New York: In a huge honour, Nita Ambani, philanthropist and the wife of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, was on Tuesday appointed to the board of the largest art museum in the United States, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Bloomberg reported.

With this, Nita Ambani has become the first Indian to be bestowed with this honour.

Welcoming her a trustee, Metropolitan Museum of Art’s chairman, Daniel Brodsky, in a statement said ”Mrs Ambani’s commitment to The Met and to preserving and promoting India’s art and culture is truly exceptional. Her support has an enormous impact on the Museum’s ability to study and display art from every corner of the world. It is a pleasure to welcome Nita Ambani to the Board.”

The development comes four years after Nita Ambani began her efforts to support exhibitions at the New York City institution.

Nita, is also the Founder and Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, which has supported The Met since 2016, beginning with the exhibition ‘Nasreen Mohamedi’, which was the first museum retrospective of the artist’s work in the United States and was also one of The Met Breuer’s inaugural exhibitions.

In addition to that, Ambani is also a member of The Met’s International Council and has made generous contributions to support exhibitions that explore and celebrate the arts of India. In 2017, the museum had described Nita and Mukesh Ambani as “great champions of The Met” for their donations towards the development of the museum.

The Met said Nita Ambani is especially committed to preserving and promoting India’s art, culture, and heritage and noted that the Reliance Foundation has sponsored key cultural events such as ‘Abbaji’, the annual concert of legendary musician Ustad Zakir Hussain, among the many efforts to recognize the cultural legends of India and ensure their relevance to a younger generation.

